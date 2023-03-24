Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) closed Thursday at $24.87 per share, down from $25.46 a day earlier. While Western Midstream Partners LP has underperformed by -2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WES fell by -0.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $21.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for WES. BofA Securities also rated WES shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 28, 2021. BofA Securities July 20, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WES, as published in its report on July 20, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for WES shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

The current dividend for WES investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Western Midstream Partners LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WES is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a loss of -1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.83, showing growth from the present price of $24.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Midstream Partners LP Shares?

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Western Midstream Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ALPS Advisors, Inc.’s position in WES has increased by 7.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,442,166 shares of the stock, with a value of $661.75 million, following the purchase of 1,760,145 additional shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in WES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 282,574 additional shares for a total stake of worth $459.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,681,677.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 1,310,266 position in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -1.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.44%, now holding 12.63 million shares worth $328.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis decreased its WES holdings by -1.27% and now holds 8.97 million WES shares valued at $233.23 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. WES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.