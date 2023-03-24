The share price of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) rose to $71.13 per share on Thursday from $71.05. While SouthState Corporation has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSB fell by -16.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.74 to $66.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.93% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SSB. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded SSB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 03, 2022. DA Davidson September 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SSB, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Stephens’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for SSB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of SouthState Corporation (SSB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SSB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SouthState Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SSB is recording an average volume of 814.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -6.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.38, showing growth from the present price of $71.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SouthState Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, SouthState Corporation (SSB) is based in the USA. When comparing SouthState Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SSB has increased by 2.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,319,183 shares of the stock, with a value of $671.19 million, following the purchase of 241,600 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SSB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -24,136 additional shares for a total stake of worth $389.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,826,162.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 1,135 position in SSB. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.57%, now holding 3.13 million shares worth $252.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its SSB holdings by 0.29% and now holds 2.65 million SSB shares valued at $213.71 million with the added 7647.0 shares during the period. SSB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.