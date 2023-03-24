Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) closed Thursday at $9.85 per share, down from $9.98 a day earlier. While Farmland Partners Inc. has underperformed by -1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FPI fell by -26.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.43 to $9.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.74% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2023, Janney Upgraded Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on June 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FPI. Berenberg also rated FPI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2021. Janney March 16, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FPI, as published in its report on March 16, 2018. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

The current dividend for FPI investors is set at $0.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Farmland Partners Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FPI is recording an average volume of 465.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.70, showing growth from the present price of $9.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Farmland Partners Inc. Shares?

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Specialty market. When comparing Farmland Partners Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FPI has increased by 19.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,184,425 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.14 million, following the purchase of 517,216 additional shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management L made another decreased to its shares in FPI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -270,256 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,876,707.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 53,537 position in FPI. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. purchased an additional 0.79 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 121.45%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $15.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its FPI holdings by 2.77% and now holds 1.22 million FPI shares valued at $13.1 million with the added 32942.0 shares during the period. FPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.60% at present.