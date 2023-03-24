DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) closed Thursday at $9.13 per share, up from $8.70 a day earlier. While DRDGOLD Limited has overperformed by 4.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRD fell by -5.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.19 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.14% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on March 08, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRD. JP Morgan September 14, 2015d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DRD, as published in its report on September 14, 2015.

Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

The current dividend for DRD investors is set at $0.33 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DRDGOLD Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DRD is recording an average volume of 316.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a gain of 23.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DRDGOLD Limited Shares?

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is based in the South Africa and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing DRDGOLD Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in DRD has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,159,943 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.41 million, following the purchase of 74,384 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in DRD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -101,601 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 847,913.

During the first quarter, PKO TFI SA added a 413,435 position in DRD. BlackRock Advisors sold an additional 16145.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.91%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $2.29 million. DRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.