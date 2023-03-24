Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) closed Thursday at $17.17 per share, down from $17.31 a day earlier. While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIST rose by 102.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.69 to $5.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.11% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) to Buy.

Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIST is recording an average volume of 687.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.90, showing growth from the present price of $17.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,500,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $225.5 million, following the purchase of 12,500,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,884,674.

During the first quarter, Discovery Capital Management LLC added a 1,091,715 position in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd. purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.44%, now holding 2.62 million shares worth $47.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its VIST holdings by -16.71% and now holds 1.74 million VIST shares valued at $31.35 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. VIST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.64% at present.