The share price of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) fell to $46.52 per share on Thursday from $47.02. While Trex Company Inc. has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREX fell by -38.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.09 to $38.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.09% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) to Underperform. A report published by Truist on October 06, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TREX. Deutsche Bank also rated TREX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2022. Credit Suisse May 11, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TREX, as published in its report on May 11, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TREX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Trex Company Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TREX is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.72, showing growth from the present price of $46.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trex Company Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is based in the USA. When comparing Trex Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TREX has increased by 0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,017,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $512.19 million, following the purchase of 85,843 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TREX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 218,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $490.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,590,315.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 687,867 position in TREX. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional 5350.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 4.51 million shares worth $230.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its TREX holdings by 1.95% and now holds 3.51 million TREX shares valued at $179.62 million with the added 67219.0 shares during the period. TREX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.