A share of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) closed at $36.07 per share on Thursday, up from $35.92 day before. While California Resources Corporation has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRC fell by -19.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.46 to $34.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.20% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On February 24, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) to Buy. A report published by Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRC. BofA Securities also Upgraded CRC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $63. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRC, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $49 for CRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

It’s important to note that CRC shareholders are currently getting $1.13 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

California Resources Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRC is registering an average volume of 805.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a gain of 0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.00, showing growth from the present price of $36.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze California Resources Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, California Resources Corporation (CRC) is based in the USA. When comparing California Resources Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CRC has decreased by -0.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,166,751 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.44 million, following the sale of -27,362 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -788,516 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,935,671.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CRC holdings by 0.25% and now holds 2.96 million CRC shares valued at $124.83 million with the added 7446.0 shares during the period. CRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.33% at present.