Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) closed Thursday at $10.91 per share, up from $10.72 a day earlier. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -13.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.70 to $8.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for OWL. Piper Sandler also rated OWL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from June 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for OWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

The current dividend for OWL investors is set at $0.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OWL is recording an average volume of 3.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.53, showing growth from the present price of $10.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in OWL has increased by 2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,934,631 shares of the stock, with a value of $665.55 million, following the purchase of 1,166,681 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its OWL holdings by 1.68% and now holds 35.79 million OWL shares valued at $441.61 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.