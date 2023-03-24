A share of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) closed at $59.23 per share on Thursday, down from $60.43 day before. While PDC Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDCE fell by -13.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.32 to $51.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.66% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDCE. Goldman also Downgraded PDCE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2022. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PDCE, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Seaport Global Securities’s report from April 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PDCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

It’s important to note that PDCE shareholders are currently getting $1.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PDC Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PDCE is registering an average volume of 906.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a loss of -1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.50, showing growth from the present price of $59.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDC Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is based in the USA. When comparing PDC Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDCE has decreased by -2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,149,843 shares of the stock, with a value of $614.05 million, following the sale of -194,439 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PDCE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,251 additional shares for a total stake of worth $522.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,789,494.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 8,391 position in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.96%, now holding 4.65 million shares worth $312.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PDCE holdings by -15.11% and now holds 4.27 million PDCE shares valued at $286.76 million with the lessened -0.76 million shares during the period. PDCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.