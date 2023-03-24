LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) closed Thursday at $203.88 per share, down from $205.04 a day earlier. While LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPLA rose by 9.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $271.56 to $165.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPLA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded LPLA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $315 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $262. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LPLA, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $242 for LPLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

The current dividend for LPLA investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LPLA is recording an average volume of 875.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $265.91, showing growth from the present price of $203.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Shares?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 198.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPLA has increased by 6.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,454,977 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 billion, following the purchase of 445,226 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LPLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 416,791 additional shares for a total stake of worth $947.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,795,397.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -2,314,268 position in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.76%, now holding 2.56 million shares worth $637.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment decreased its LPLA holdings by -25.38% and now holds 2.02 million LPLA shares valued at $503.82 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period. LPLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.99% at present.