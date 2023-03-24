Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) marked $6.77 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $6.70. While Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has overperformed by 1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPAA fell by -62.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.93 to $6.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.68% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On August 11, 2020, Craig Hallum Downgraded Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to Hold. ROTH Capital also rated MPAA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 19, 2020. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2019, and assigned a price target of $17. CL King November 09, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MPAA, as published in its report on November 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 228.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MPAA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.63%, with a loss of -25.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MPAA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MPAA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MPAA has increased by 2.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,944,737 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.55 million, following the purchase of 63,525 additional shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management L made another increased to its shares in MPAA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 173,243 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,352,447.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -259,305 position in MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC sold an additional 51038.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.53%, now holding 1.39 million shares worth $18.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MPAA holdings by 2.01% and now holds 1.38 million MPAA shares valued at $18.02 million with the added 27080.0 shares during the period. MPAA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.