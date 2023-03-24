As of Thursday, First BanCorp.’s (NYSE:FBP) stock closed at $10.92, down from $11.30 the previous day. While First BanCorp. has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBP fell by -18.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.40 to $11.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) to Equal Weight. Hovde Group also rated FBP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. Citigroup January 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FBP, as published in its report on January 09, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Investors in First BanCorp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.56 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of First BanCorp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FBP is recording 1.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a loss of -8.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.60, showing growth from the present price of $10.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First BanCorp. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by First BanCorp. (FBP) based in the USA. When comparing First BanCorp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FBP has decreased by -4.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,765,023 shares of the stock, with a value of $373.85 million, following the sale of -1,281,193 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FBP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -19,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $340.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,455,789.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -512,963 position in FBP. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional 71021.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.63%, now holding 11.13 million shares worth $161.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its FBP holdings by -5.82% and now holds 10.51 million FBP shares valued at $152.45 million with the lessened -0.65 million shares during the period. FBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.00% at present.