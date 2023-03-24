In Thursday’s session, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) marked $8.62 per share, down from $8.91 in the previous session. While Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has underperformed by -3.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRE fell by -43.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.39 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.92% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) to Mkt Perform. BTIG Research also rated ACRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2021. Keefe Bruyette June 30, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ACRE, as published in its report on June 30, 2020. Credit Suisse’s report from January 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ACRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

With ACRE’s current dividend of $1.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRE has an average volume of 817.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a loss of -5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.08, showing growth from the present price of $8.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Shares?

REIT – Mortgage giant Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -85.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACRE has increased by 14.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,068,135 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.01 million, following the purchase of 515,671 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,606 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,669,118.

During the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP added a 2,574 position in ACRE. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.08%, now holding 1.55 million shares worth $17.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its ACRE holdings by 57.32% and now holds 1.45 million ACRE shares valued at $16.45 million with the added 0.53 million shares during the period. ACRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.