Currently, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) stock is trading at $2.16, marking a gain of 32.52% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.36% below its 52-week high of $25.00 and 56.52% above its 52-week low of $1.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.30% below the high and +38.41% above the low.

ZVSA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.22, resulting in an 85.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 55.11% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.75% of its stock and 12.81% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc holding total of 64258.0 shares that make 0.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.14 million.

The securities firm CSS LLC holds 14648.0 shares of ZVSA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 31639.0.

An overview of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) traded 354,189 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.0369 and price change of -0.13. With the moving average of $2.1866 and a price change of -0.04, about 527,484 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZVSA’s 100-day average volume is 292,845 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.8405 and a price change of -7.82.