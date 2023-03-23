A share of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) closed at $0.47 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.50 day before. While Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -6.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYNE fell by -75.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.28 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) to Buy. A report published by Needham on July 01, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ZYNE. ROTH Capital also rated ZYNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 31, 2019. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2019, and assigned a price target of $18. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZYNE, as published in its report on April 22, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $23 for ZYNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZYNE is registering an average volume of 323.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.77%, with a gain of 13.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in ZYNE has decreased by -7.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,258,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 million, following the sale of -188,437 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZYNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,010 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,163,437.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -269,535 position in ZYNE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 7563.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.90%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its ZYNE holdings by -6.27% and now holds 0.56 million ZYNE shares valued at $0.26 million with the lessened 37462.0 shares during the period. ZYNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.70% at present.