Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) closed Wednesday at $61.19 per share, down from $63.80 a day earlier. While Wolfspeed Inc. has underperformed by -4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOLF fell by -41.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.48 to $58.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.13% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $140. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WOLF, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. Cowen’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $125 for WOLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wolfspeed Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WOLF is recording an average volume of 2.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.82, showing growth from the present price of $61.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolfspeed Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WOLF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WOLF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in WOLF has increased by 13.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,428,273 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the purchase of 1,800,156 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WOLF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 310,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $870.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,766,365.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 957,285 position in WOLF. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.15%, now holding 10.97 million shares worth $811.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its WOLF holdings by 102.72% and now holds 6.08 million WOLF shares valued at $449.48 million with the added 3.08 million shares during the period.