The share price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) rose to $13.58 per share on Wednesday from $13.15. While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has overperformed by 3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRGB fell by -22.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.32 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.98% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RRGB. Raymond James April 18, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RRGB, as published in its report on April 18, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for RRGB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -159.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RRGB is recording an average volume of 389.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a gain of 18.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing decline from the present price of $13.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRGB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RRGB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RRGB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. American Century Investment Manag’s position in RRGB has increased by 1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,956,146 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.65 million, following the purchase of 34,665 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in RRGB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,464 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,124,320.

During the first quarter, Soviero Asset Management LP subtracted a -62,800 position in RRGB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 352.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.04%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $7.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC increased its RRGB holdings by 12.23% and now holds 0.69 million RRGB shares valued at $5.88 million with the added 75350.0 shares during the period. RRGB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.20% at present.