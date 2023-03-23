United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) marked $27.46 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $28.48. While United Community Banks Inc. has underperformed by -3.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCBI fell by -24.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $25.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.27% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On January 19, 2023, Janney Downgraded United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on April 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for UCBI. Raymond James also Upgraded UCBI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2020. Keefe Bruyette August 28, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UCBI, as published in its report on August 28, 2020. DA Davidson’s report from March 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $23.50 for UCBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Hovde Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

UCBI currently pays a dividend of $0.92 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of United Community Banks Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 652.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UCBI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a gain of 1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.42, showing growth from the present price of $27.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Community Banks Inc. Shares?

The USA based company United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing United Community Banks Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCBI has decreased by -0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,640,886 shares of the stock, with a value of $484.76 million, following the sale of -60,579 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UCBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 252,657 additional shares for a total stake of worth $390.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,802,061.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 218,756 position in UCBI. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.79%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $114.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its UCBI holdings by 929.50% and now holds 3.46 million UCBI shares valued at $114.65 million with the added 3.13 million shares during the period. UCBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.