In Wednesday’s session, Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) marked $28.02 per share, down from $28.70 in the previous session. While Titan Machinery Inc. has underperformed by -2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TITN fell by -15.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.87 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.73% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TITN. Stephens also Upgraded TITN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2021. Robert W. Baird June 17, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TITN, as published in its report on June 17, 2019. Standpoint Research also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Titan Machinery Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TITN has an average volume of 290.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a loss of -29.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TITN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Titan Machinery Inc. Shares?

Industrial Distribution giant Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Titan Machinery Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 87.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TITN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TITN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in TITN has increased by 4.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,768,682 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.99 million, following the purchase of 72,867 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TITN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,356 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,390,559.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 16,238 position in TITN. Principal Global Investors LLC sold an additional 53836.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.67%, now holding 1.1 million shares worth $50.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, ACK Asset Management LLC increased its TITN holdings by 1.45% and now holds 0.68 million TITN shares valued at $31.12 million with the added 9700.0 shares during the period. TITN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.