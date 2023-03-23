A share of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) closed at $24.99 per share on Wednesday, down from $25.40 day before. While Revolve Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVLV fell by -51.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.00 to $20.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.95% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RVLV. UBS also rated RVLV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2022. Barclays August 15, 2022d the rating to Underweight on August 15, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $20. Wedbush August 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RVLV, as published in its report on August 04, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for RVLV shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Revolve Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RVLV is registering an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.35, showing growth from the present price of $24.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolve Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Retail market, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is based in the USA. When comparing Revolve Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in RVLV has decreased by -8.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,530,059 shares of the stock, with a value of $176.83 million, following the sale of -618,347 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in RVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,725 additional shares for a total stake of worth $165.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,110,663.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme subtracted a -229,513 position in RVLV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 83883.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.24%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $99.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its RVLV holdings by 0.41% and now holds 2.64 million RVLV shares valued at $71.43 million with the added 10900.0 shares during the period.