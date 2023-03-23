The share price of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) fell to $9.12 per share on Wednesday from $9.48. While Magnite Inc. has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNI fell by -30.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.87 to $5.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.53% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) recommending Buy. A report published by Berenberg on September 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MGNI. Macquarie also rated MGNI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 31, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Truist June 07, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MGNI, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from April 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for MGNI shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Magnite Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MGNI is recording an average volume of 1.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.05, showing growth from the present price of $9.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnite Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MGNI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MGNI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MGNI has increased by 2.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,068,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $134.32 million, following the purchase of 293,970 additional shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in MGNI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 35,988 additional shares for a total stake of worth $116.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,453,950.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 172,801 position in MGNI. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased an additional 1.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.99%, now holding 6.89 million shares worth $76.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its MGNI holdings by 6.82% and now holds 6.13 million MGNI shares valued at $68.21 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. MGNI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.40% at present.