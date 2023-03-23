As of Wednesday, Flywire Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) stock closed at $27.86, down from $28.31 the previous day. While Flywire Corporation has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLYW rose by 6.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.88 to $14.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.37% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Loop Capital on October 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLYW. Truist also rated FLYW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. Goldman July 14, 2022d the rating to Buy on July 14, 2022, and set its price target from $26 to $30. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FLYW, as published in its report on June 10, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from April 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for FLYW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Flywire Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLYW is recording 832.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.17, showing growth from the present price of $27.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flywire Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FLYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 683,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $193.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,828,199.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 488,622 position in FLYW. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 2.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 123.58%, now holding 4.03 million shares worth $99.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FLYW holdings by 33.85% and now holds 3.48 million FLYW shares valued at $86.09 million with the added 0.88 million shares during the period. FLYW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.