Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) marked $64.00 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $65.41. While Civitas Resources Inc. has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIVI rose by 21.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.01 to $41.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.56% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CIVI. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated CIVI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 20, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Wells Fargo July 11, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CIVI, as published in its report on July 11, 2022.

Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

CIVI currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Civitas Resources Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 812.45K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CIVI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 5.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.88, showing growth from the present price of $64.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Civitas Resources Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Civitas Resources Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in CIVI has decreased by -22.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,480,721 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.16 billion, following the sale of -4,918,032 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CIVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,744,778 additional shares for a total stake of worth $615.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,769,085.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 109,940 position in CIVI. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.74%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $345.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CIVI holdings by 13.00% and now holds 3.67 million CIVI shares valued at $257.81 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. CIVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.03% at present.