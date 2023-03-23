BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 5.93% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.25. Its current price is -16.67% under its 52-week high of $1.50 and 397.22% more than its 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.00% below the high and +46.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BSGM’s SMA-200 is $0.7406.

Additionally, it is important to take into account BSGM stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 325.56 for the last tewlve months.BSGM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 29.50, resulting in an 65.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM): Earnings History

If we examine BioSig Technologies Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.59% of shares. A total of 54 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.19% of its stock and 9.16% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 1.04 million shares that make 5.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.33 million.

The securities firm InterOcean Capital Group, LLC holds 0.86 million shares of BSGM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.36%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.1 million.

An overview of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) traded 362,497 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0532 and price change of -0.02. With the moving average of $1.0195 and a price change of +0.64, about 426,493 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BSGM’s 100-day average volume is 411,937 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7288 and a price change of +0.77.