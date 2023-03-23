In Wednesday’s session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) marked $22.35 per share, down from $23.50 in the previous session. While nCino Inc. has underperformed by -4.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -47.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.97 to $19.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.70% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NCNO. Macquarie also rated NCNO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2022. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on October 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for NCNO, as published in its report on September 22, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for NCNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

nCino Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NCNO has an average volume of 762.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a gain of 0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HMI Capital Management LP’s position in NCNO has decreased by -4.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,502,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $204.44 million, following the sale of -370,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -198,206 additional shares for a total stake of worth $184.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,786,488.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -259,308 position in NCNO. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.48%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $106.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NCNO holdings by 34.21% and now holds 2.9 million NCNO shares valued at $79.05 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.