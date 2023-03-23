As of Wednesday, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) stock closed at $9.00, down from $9.29 the previous day. While The Aaron’s Company Inc. has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAN fell by -59.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.02 to $7.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.91% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) to Underperform. Berenberg also rated AAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for AAN, as published in its report on December 02, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from December 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for AAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN)

Investors in The Aaron’s Company Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AAN is recording 277.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a loss of -11.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Aaron’s Company Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AAN has increased by 1.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,234,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.12 million, following the purchase of 98,286 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -649,191 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,482,945.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -15,504 position in AAN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 71978.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.73%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $19.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Palisade Capital Management LLC increased its AAN holdings by 16.99% and now holds 1.13 million AAN shares valued at $16.25 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. AAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.