Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) closed Wednesday at $34.31 per share, down from $35.97 a day earlier. While Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has underperformed by -4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUB fell by -11.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.04 to $30.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) recommending Outperform. Hovde Group also rated AUB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2022. Piper Sandler December 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AUB, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

The current dividend for AUB investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AUB is recording an average volume of 711.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.45%, with a loss of -3.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.80, showing growth from the present price of $34.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Shares?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 52.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AUB has increased by 2.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,064,213 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.09 million, following the purchase of 159,231 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in AUB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 178,096 additional shares for a total stake of worth $195.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,213,011.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 75,584 position in AUB. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold an additional 3993.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.13%, now holding 3.06 million shares worth $114.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westwood Management Corp. increased its AUB holdings by 0.73% and now holds 2.18 million AUB shares valued at $81.78 million with the added 15759.0 shares during the period. AUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.