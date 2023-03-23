The share price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) fell to $21.42 per share on Wednesday from $22.66. While Columbia Banking System Inc. has underperformed by -5.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLB fell by -36.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.53 to $20.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) to Overweight. A report published by UBS on March 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for COLB. Truist also rated COLB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 01, 2023, and assigned a price target of $37. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for COLB, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from October 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for COLB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of COLB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COLB is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.12, showing growth from the present price of $21.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Columbia Banking System Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is based in the USA. When comparing Columbia Banking System Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in COLB has decreased by -1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,685,191 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.67 million, following the sale of -196,047 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in COLB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 145,292 additional shares for a total stake of worth $277.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,331,387.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 146,270 position in COLB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 25270.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 4.76 million shares worth $141.52 million. COLB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.11% at present.