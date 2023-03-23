In Wednesday’s session, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) marked $136.12 per share, up from $132.12 in the previous session. While Duolingo Inc. has overperformed by 3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL rose by 51.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.77 to $60.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.54% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On July 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) to Sector Weight. A report published by Needham on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL. Raymond James also Upgraded DUOL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DUOL, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from November 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $195 for DUOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Duolingo Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DUOL has an average volume of 562.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a gain of 10.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.71, showing decline from the present price of $136.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Durable Capital Partners LP’s position in DUOL has increased by 10.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,156,738 shares of the stock, with a value of $377.39 million, following the purchase of 379,844 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in DUOL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 183,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $295.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,252,753.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 100,620 position in DUOL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 92965.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.17%, now holding 1.39 million shares worth $126.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its DUOL holdings by 11.84% and now holds 1.25 million DUOL shares valued at $113.58 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. DUOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.