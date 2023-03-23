The share price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell to $5.82 per share on Wednesday from $6.05. While OraSure Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSUR fell by -18.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) recommending In-line. A report published by Raymond James on September 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OSUR. Evercore ISI also rated OSUR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 21, 2020. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on August 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $18. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OSUR, as published in its report on August 10, 2020. Raymond James’s report from August 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for OSUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 93.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OSUR is recording an average volume of 556.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a loss of -4.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.88, showing growth from the present price of $5.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OraSure Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OSUR has increased by 0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,811,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $74.53 million, following the purchase of 101,820 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OSUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OSUR holdings by 3.25% and now holds 2.68 million OSUR shares valued at $16.89 million with the added 84325.0 shares during the period. OSUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.