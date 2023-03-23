Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) closed Wednesday at $18.93 per share, down from $20.99 a day earlier. While Citi Trends Inc. has underperformed by -9.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRN fell by -47.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.84 to $15.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CTRN. Gordon Haskett also Downgraded CTRN shares as ‘Accumulate’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2022. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $115. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTRN, as published in its report on February 23, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 22, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $28 for CTRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Citi Trends Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CTRN is recording an average volume of 118.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.15%, with a loss of -21.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citi Trends Inc. Shares?

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Citi Trends Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 194.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AllianceBernstein LP’s position in CTRN has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 994,546 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.89 million, following the sale of -2,239 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CTRN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 729,800.

During the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC added a 2,881 position in CTRN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 57941.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.92%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $14.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CTRN holdings by 22.07% and now holds 0.5 million CTRN shares valued at $13.97 million with the added 90091.0 shares during the period. CTRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.80% at present.