As of Wednesday, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCCC) stock closed at $3.61, down from $3.98 the previous day. While C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -9.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -84.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.80 to $3.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CCCC. JP Morgan also Downgraded CCCC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CCCC, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -85.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCCC is recording 578.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a loss of -16.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.92, showing growth from the present price of $3.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s position in CCCC has increased by 13.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,802,871 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.58 million, following the purchase of 710,896 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CCCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -158,778 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,775,698.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 236,051 position in CCCC. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional 38803.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.31%, now holding 2.93 million shares worth $15.42 million. CCCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.