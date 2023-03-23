Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) marked $36.91 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $38.56. While Ameris Bancorp has underperformed by -4.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABCB fell by -20.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.24 to $34.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.32% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On December 05, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Raymond James on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ABCB. Stephens also Downgraded ABCB shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2021. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ABCB, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from July 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ABCB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

ABCB currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ameris Bancorp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 431.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ABCB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.30, showing growth from the present price of $36.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABCB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameris Bancorp Shares?

The USA based company Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Ameris Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABCB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABCB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ABCB has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,542,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $456.8 million, following the purchase of 183,158 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ABCB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 68,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $349.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,295,466.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -214,316 position in ABCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.92%, now holding 3.85 million shares worth $184.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABCB holdings by 1.23% and now holds 3.0 million ABCB shares valued at $143.5 million with the added 36506.0 shares during the period. ABCB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.