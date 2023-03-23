The share price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) fell to $20.08 per share on Wednesday from $20.18. While Bumble Inc. has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -30.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.33 to $17.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BMBL. BofA Securities also rated BMBL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 12, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for BMBL, as published in its report on October 31, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for BMBL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bumble Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BMBL is recording an average volume of 2.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a gain of 1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.07, showing growth from the present price of $20.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BMBL has decreased by -4.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,396,959 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.4 million, following the sale of -469,051 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -733,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $203.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,398,316.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,390,568 position in BMBL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.78%, now holding 7.82 million shares worth $189.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BMBL holdings by 8.77% and now holds 5.49 million BMBL shares valued at $132.65 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period.