In Wednesday’s session, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) marked $1.16 per share, down from $1.40 in the previous session. While ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. has underperformed by -17.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEY fell by -10.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.30 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.96% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AEY has an average volume of 27.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.87%, with a loss of -15.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AEY has increased by 33.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 192,839 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.28 million, following the purchase of 48,678 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in AEY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 65.23%.

AEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.80% at present.