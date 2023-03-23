Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) closed Wednesday at $24.92 per share, up from $23.35 a day earlier. While Shoe Carnival Inc. has overperformed by 6.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCVL fell by -20.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.58 to $19.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) recommending Buy. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SCVL. Pivotal Research Group also reiterated SCVL shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 20, 2021. Pivotal Research Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 17, 2021, but set its price target from $68 to $74. Sidoti September 02, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SCVL, as published in its report on September 02, 2020. Pivotal Research Group’s report from July 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $42 for SCVL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

The current dividend for SCVL investors is set at $0.43 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SCVL is recording an average volume of 353.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.64%, with a gain of 1.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoe Carnival Inc. Shares?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Shoe Carnival Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCVL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCVL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SCVL has increased by 3.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,763,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.83 million, following the purchase of 102,918 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in SCVL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 115,127 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,277,182.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -46,807 position in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 76922.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.27%, now holding 1.13 million shares worth $29.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SCVL holdings by 10.81% and now holds 0.74 million SCVL shares valued at $19.58 million with the added 72495.0 shares during the period. SCVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.