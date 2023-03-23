In Wednesday’s session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) marked $5.09 per share, up from $4.97 in the previous session. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has overperformed by 2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -47.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.71% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTCO. Jefferies also rated NTCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NTCO has an average volume of 812.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.16%, with a gain of 3.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.74, showing growth from the present price of $5.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has increased by 16.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,664,449 shares of the stock, with a value of $156.25 million, following the purchase of 3,865,341 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another decreased to its shares in NTCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,289,202 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,829,190.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L added a 93,857 position in NTCO. Aperio Group LLC purchased an additional 16577.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.41%, now holding 0.7 million shares worth $4.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its NTCO holdings by -23.54% and now holds 0.43 million NTCO shares valued at $2.53 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.19% at present.