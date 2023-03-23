Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) closed Wednesday at $1.15 per share, up from $1.04 a day earlier. While Broadway Financial Corporation has overperformed by 10.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYFC fell by -25.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.51% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Broadway Financial Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BYFC is recording an average volume of 124.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.72%, with a gain of 15.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Broadway Financial Corporation Shares?

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Broadway Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 608.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BYFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.80% at present.