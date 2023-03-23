Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) closed Wednesday at $23.72 per share, down from $24.60 a day earlier. While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -3.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARWR fell by -47.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.11 to $23.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.56% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ARWR. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded ARWR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $85. Chardan Capital Markets resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ARWR, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for ARWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 128.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARWR is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.05%, with a loss of -6.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.54, showing growth from the present price of $23.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARWR has increased by 3.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,543,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $372.87 million, following the purchase of 420,448 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 138,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $323.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,005,222.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 715,912 position in ARWR. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.77%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $83.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its ARWR holdings by -0.13% and now holds 2.01 million ARWR shares valued at $64.83 million with the lessened 2547.0 shares during the period. ARWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.10% at present.