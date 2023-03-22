As of Tuesday, WaveDancer Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock closed at $0.63, up from $0.62 the previous day. While WaveDancer Inc. has overperformed by 3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WAVD fell by -87.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.00 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of WaveDancer Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WAVD is recording 104.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.01%, with a gain of 7.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze WaveDancer Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WAVD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WAVD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WAVD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -221 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69047.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 89,671.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 221 position in WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 16721.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.43%, now holding 40100.0 shares worth $30877.0. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its WAVD holdings by -0.60% and now holds 33702.0 WAVD shares valued at $25951.0 with the lessened 203.0 shares during the period. WAVD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.