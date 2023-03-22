In Tuesday’s session, Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) marked $21.04 per share, up from $18.67 in the previous session. While Veritex Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 12.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VBTX fell by -48.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.37 to $16.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Stephens on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VBTX. Raymond James also Downgraded VBTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Piper Jaffray February 01, 2018d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VBTX, as published in its report on February 01, 2018. Keefe Bruyette’s report from January 16, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $33 for VBTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

With VBTX’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Veritex Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VBTX has an average volume of 443.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 10.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.40, showing growth from the present price of $21.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VBTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritex Holdings Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Veritex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VBTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VBTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VBTX has decreased by -2.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,173,905 shares of the stock, with a value of $191.26 million, following the sale of -201,363 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VBTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 107,693 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,590,473.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 52,720 position in VBTX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.40%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $65.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its VBTX holdings by -12.76% and now holds 2.27 million VBTX shares valued at $60.43 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. VBTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.