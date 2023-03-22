Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) marked $4.32 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.99. While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 8.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -17.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.04% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on March 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. Credit Suisse also rated GENI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 24, 2021, but set its price target from $33 to $20. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GENI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.46%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.29, showing growth from the present price of $4.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 98,650 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,355,171.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, subtracted a -51,288 position in GENI. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 3.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 223.87%, now holding 5.09 million shares worth $24.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its GENI holdings by -4.78% and now holds 4.82 million GENI shares valued at $23.35 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.20% at present.