Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) closed Tuesday at $5.37 per share, up from $5.05 a day earlier. While Ballard Power Systems Inc. has overperformed by 6.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP fell by -54.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.57 to $4.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.08% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On March 10, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BLDP. BMO Capital Markets also rated BLDP shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2022. TD Securities November 08, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 08, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $6.50. National Bank Financial November 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BLDP, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLDP is recording an average volume of 2.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.83%, with a gain of 0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.23, showing growth from the present price of $5.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BLDP has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,349,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.13 million, following the purchase of 1,208 additional shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Investment Manage made another increased to its shares in BLDP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,014,539 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,253,396.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,631,370 position in BLDP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 72.53%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $16.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allianz Global Investors GmbH decreased its BLDP holdings by -1.31% and now holds 2.68 million BLDP shares valued at $15.22 million with the lessened 35385.0 shares during the period. BLDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.40% at present.