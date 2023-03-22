A share of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) closed at $0.97 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.94 day before. While Credit Suisse Group AG has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CS fell by -87.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.02 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.22% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to Neutral. A report published by Kepler on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for CS. BofA Securities December 09, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CS, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

It’s important to note that CS shareholders are currently getting $0.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CS is registering an average volume of 40.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.42%, with a loss of -61.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.18, showing growth from the present price of $0.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credit Suisse Group AG Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CS has increased by 155.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,232,988 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.56 million, following the purchase of 7,442,369 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in CS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 532.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,395,813 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,971,650.

During the first quarter, Kopernik Global Investors LLC added a 4,643,341 position in CS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased an additional 5.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 113.59%, now holding 9.6 million shares worth $29.48 million. CS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.