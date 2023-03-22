Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) closed Tuesday at $9.33 per share, up from $8.97 a day earlier. While Semrush Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEMR fell by -21.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.00 to $7.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.31% in the last 200 days.

On June 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on May 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SEMR. Needham also rated SEMR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SEMR, as published in its report on April 19, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from April 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SEMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Semrush Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEMR is recording an average volume of 333.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.26%, with a gain of 7.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $9.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Semrush Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s position in SEMR has increased by 17.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,863,995 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.91 million, following the purchase of 1,024,406 additional shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SEMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 96,338 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,548,943.

During the first quarter, Ancient Art LP added a 36,593 position in SEMR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.44%, now holding 3.11 million shares worth $24.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its SEMR holdings by 0.85% and now holds 1.56 million SEMR shares valued at $12.46 million with the added 13185.0 shares during the period. SEMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.