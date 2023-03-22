Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) marked $0.88 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.81. While Rubicon Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 8.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBT fell by -91.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on September 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RBT. Canaccord Genuity also rated RBT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022.

Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 138.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RBT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.88%, with a loss of -33.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.20, showing growth from the present price of $0.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubicon Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,912,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.78 million, following the purchase of 22,912,903 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co. Financial Management made another decreased to its shares in RBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,032,509 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,640,848.

RBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.40% at present.