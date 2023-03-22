In Tuesday’s session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) marked $22.74 per share, down from $22.78 in the previous session. While Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTGX fell by -16.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.31 to $6.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 111.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PTGX. JP Morgan also Upgraded PTGX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2021. JP Morgan September 20, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTGX, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from May 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for PTGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PTGX has an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.98%, with a loss of -10.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.20, showing growth from the present price of $22.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTGX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTGX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PTGX has decreased by -18.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,792,926 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.52 million, following the sale of -883,756 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,651,887.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP subtracted a -584,851 position in PTGX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.94%, now holding 3.27 million shares worth $53.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PTGX holdings by 5.10% and now holds 3.02 million PTGX shares valued at $49.04 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. PTGX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.