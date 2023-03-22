ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) marked $23.37 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $22.66. While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM fell by -72.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.73 to $16.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.65% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On February 17, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) to Overweight. A report published by Barclays on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ZIM. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on July 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. BofA Securities July 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ZIM, as published in its report on July 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53.30 for ZIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM currently pays a dividend of $33.95 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 87.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZIM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing decline from the present price of $23.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Shares?

The Israel based company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -75.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in ZIM has decreased by -17.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,206,542 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.87 million, following the sale of -675,620 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in ZIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -261,496 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,750,942.

During the first quarter, Altshuler Shaham Mutual Funds Man added a 14,254 position in ZIM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 802.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.03%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $54.64 million. ZIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.80% at present.