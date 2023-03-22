Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) closed Tuesday at $5.04 per share, up from $4.96 a day earlier. While Allakos Inc. has overperformed by 1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLK fell by -18.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.73 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.24% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On March 07, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) recommending Overweight. A report published by SMBC Nikko on September 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ALLK. Jefferies December 22, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ALLK, as published in its report on December 22, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Allakos Inc. (ALLK)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Allakos Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -112.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALLK is recording an average volume of 983.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.48%, with a loss of -9.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.39, showing growth from the present price of $5.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allakos Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP’s position in ALLK has decreased by -10.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,286,666 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.46 million, following the sale of -650,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,006,921.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 380,604 position in ALLK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 3.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,643.19%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $20.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ALLK holdings by -6.72% and now holds 2.88 million ALLK shares valued at $17.13 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. ALLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.