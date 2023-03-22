A share of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) closed at $1.68 per share on Tuesday, down from $1.81 day before. While Azure Power Global Limited has underperformed by -7.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZRE fell by -91.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.44 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) to Sector Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AZRE. HSBC Securities also Upgraded AZRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 07, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on April 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $42. HSBC Securities September 28, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AZRE, as published in its report on September 28, 2020. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azure Power Global Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AZRE is registering an average volume of 295.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.05%, with a loss of -20.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azure Power Global Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,759,647.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC subtracted a -126,674 position in AZRE. Legal & General Investment Manage purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.16%, now holding 1.39 million shares worth $4.61 million. AZRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.60% at present.